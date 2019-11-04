2020 Modern Baseball Era Ballot
Any candidate who receives votes on 75 percent of the ballots cast by the 16-member Modern Baseball Era Committee will earn election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and will be inducted in Cooperstown on July 26, 2020, along with any electees who emerge from the 2020 Baseball Writers’ Association of America election, to be announced on Jan. 21, 2020.
The Modern Baseball Era is one of four Era Committees, each of which provide an avenue for Hall of Fame consideration to managers, umpires and executives, as well as players retired for more than 15 seasons.
Induction Weekend 2020 will be held July 24-27, with the Induction Ceremony at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.